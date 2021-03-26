Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Shares Down 3.6%

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) was down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $37.90 and last traded at $38.57. Approximately 3,094 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 161,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.72 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.96.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur Tzianabos sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $606,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $336,129.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,457 in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 190.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:STOK)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001 used to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer genetic testing.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.