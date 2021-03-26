StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Short Interest Down 96.4% in March

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.4% from the February 28th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BANX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.79. The stock had a trading volume of 23,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,346. StoneCastle Financial has a 1-year low of $12.46 and a 1-year high of $21.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.64. The company has a market cap of $129.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.84 and a beta of 0.76.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,822,000 after buying an additional 26,177 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 145,031 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 12,230 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCastle Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCastle Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $752,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.29% of the company’s stock.

About StoneCastle Financial

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

