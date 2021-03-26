Stratis (STRAX) Price Reaches $1.50 on Major Exchanges

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 26th. During the last week, Stratis has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. Stratis has a market capitalization of $194.44 million and $6.71 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for about $1.50 or 0.00002727 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000265 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000332 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00015557 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 129,594,230 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org . The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com

Stratis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

