Streamr (DATA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $17.55 Million

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Streamr coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000294 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Streamr has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Streamr has a market cap of $139.82 million and approximately $17.55 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00022381 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00049406 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $351.88 or 0.00640201 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.61 or 0.00064785 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00023474 BTC.

Streamr Coin Profile

Streamr is a coin. It launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 coins and its circulating supply is 864,825,679 coins. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

