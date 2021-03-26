STV Group (LON:STVG) Hits New 52-Week High at $360.00

STV Group plc (LON:STVG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 360 ($4.70) and last traded at GBX 360 ($4.70), with a volume of 15519 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 345 ($4.51).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of STV Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

The stock has a market cap of £168.20 million and a P/E ratio of 20.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 329.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 294.70.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This is a boost from STV Group’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. STV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.36%.

STV Group Company Profile (LON:STVG)

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Production, and Other segments. It provides news, sports, entertainment, weather, competitions, video on demand, and STV programs. The company delivers its content on air through STV channels; through Website, stv.tv; and online video on demand through STV Player.

