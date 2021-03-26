Substratum (SUB) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $29,962.00

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 26th. Substratum has a market capitalization of $3.60 million and $29,962.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded 77.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00023548 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00048310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.57 or 0.00644986 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001868 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00064302 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00023737 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official website is substratum.net

Buying and Selling Substratum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.