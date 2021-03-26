SUKU Hits One Day Volume of $452,696.00 (SUKU)

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. During the last week, SUKU has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. One SUKU token can now be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00001609 BTC on exchanges. SUKU has a market cap of $100.38 million and $452,696.00 worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00060084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005633 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $115.22 or 0.00214051 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $441.32 or 0.00819846 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00051869 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00076527 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00026533 BTC.

SUKU Profile

SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,900,003 tokens. SUKU’s official website is www.suku.world

