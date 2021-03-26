SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Hits $16.72 on Top Exchanges

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One SushiSwap token can now be purchased for about $16.72 or 0.00030581 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar. SushiSwap has a market cap of $2.13 billion and $361.95 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00022591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00049904 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $354.83 or 0.00648962 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00064911 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00023482 BTC.

SushiSwap Token Profile

SushiSwap is a token. It launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 206,841,285 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 tokens. SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org . SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap

