SVF Investment (NASDAQ:SVFA) Shares Down 0.5%

SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) traded down 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.10. 1,066,345 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 118% from the average session volume of 488,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

SVF Investment Company Profile (NASDAQ:SVFA)

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

