SwftCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $17.84 Million (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 26th. SwftCoin has a market cap of $17.84 million and $30.35 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SwftCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded up 71.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SwftCoin Token Profile

SWFTC is a token. It launched on August 5th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 tokens. The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html . SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com . SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SwftCoin is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain developed and operated by the Silicon Valley team. “

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

