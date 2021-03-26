Swipe Price Tops $3.02 (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Swipe has a market capitalization of $264.67 million and $252.28 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Swipe has traded 22.3% lower against the dollar. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for about $3.02 or 0.00005535 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00022681 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00049874 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $353.38 or 0.00646881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00064951 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00023324 BTC.

Swipe Profile

Swipe (SXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 289,612,084 coins and its circulating supply is 87,536,975 coins. Swipe’s official website is swipe.io/token . The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe will create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum. “

Swipe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

