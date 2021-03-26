Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) have been given an average recommendation of “Sell” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company.
A number of research firms have recently commented on SCMWY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Swisscom from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.
Shares of SCMWY opened at $53.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.08. Swisscom has a 52-week low of $49.75 and a 52-week high of $57.53.
Swisscom Company Profile
Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.
