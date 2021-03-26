Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Receives Average Rating of “Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) have been given an average recommendation of “Sell” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCMWY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Swisscom from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of SCMWY opened at $53.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.08. Swisscom has a 52-week low of $49.75 and a 52-week high of $57.53.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. Swisscom had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Swisscom will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

