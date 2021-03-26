Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $45.95

Shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $45.95 and last traded at $45.92, with a volume of 3401 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.34.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYKE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Sykes Enterprises from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.79 and a 200-day moving average of $38.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $450.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.00 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 3.21%. Sykes Enterprises’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James T. Holder sold 10,000 shares of Sykes Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $412,200.00. Also, VP James T. Holder sold 888 shares of Sykes Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $38,956.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,824.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,960,013. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYKE. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the third quarter worth $28,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

