Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $118.02

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 118.02 ($1.54) and traded as high as GBX 119 ($1.55). Sylvania Platinum shares last traded at GBX 113 ($1.48), with a volume of 1,703,443 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £308.05 million and a PE ratio of 5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.79 and a current ratio of 10.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 118.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 87.08.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a GBX 3.75 ($0.05) dividend. This is a boost from Sylvania Platinum’s previous dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. Sylvania Platinum’s payout ratio is 0.10%.

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations, as well as Northern Limb projects.

