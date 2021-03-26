Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) to announce ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.19). Synchronoss Technologies reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 516.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 24.27%. The business had revenue of $69.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.34 million.

SNCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

SNCR opened at $3.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.86. Synchronoss Technologies has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $6.59.

In other news, CFO David D. Clark sold 6,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $28,646.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 226,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,419.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,831 shares of company stock worth $100,538. Corporate insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,274,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,856,000 after buying an additional 48,470 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 574,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,151,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 98,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 41,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

