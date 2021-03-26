Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Synlogic had a negative return on equity of 41.64% and a negative net margin of 2,761.83%.

Shares of SYBX traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,333. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.82. Synlogic has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.20.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Synlogic from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Synlogic from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on Synlogic in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Synlogic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.10.

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

