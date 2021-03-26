Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Shares Gap Up to $12.15

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.15, but opened at $12.67. Talos Energy shares last traded at $12.37, with a volume of 8,007 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -71.47 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.74.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($5.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($5.46). Talos Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 156,584 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $2,242,282.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Talos Energy by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the third quarter worth $61,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 227.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 7,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.