Tap Reaches Market Cap of $8.95 Million (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Tap has a market capitalization of $8.95 million and approximately $495,596.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tap has traded down 4% against the dollar.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00022340 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00049225 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $350.51 or 0.00638248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001823 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00064896 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00023343 BTC.

Tap (CRYPTO:XTP) is a coin. It was first traded on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. Tap’s official website is www.tap.global . The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official . Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

