Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Shares Gap Down to $30.50

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.50, but opened at $29.74. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $30.37, with a volume of 68 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.46.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frazier Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $79,236,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $355,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,326,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $827,000.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TARS)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.