Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Tate & Lyle plc (OTCMKTS:TATYY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on TATYY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tate & Lyle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays raised shares of Tate & Lyle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Investec raised shares of Tate & Lyle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

TATYY stock opened at $43.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Tate & Lyle has a 12 month low of $26.25 and a 12 month high of $43.93.

Tate & Lyle Plc engages in the provision of ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage and other industries. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products. The Food & Beverage Solutions and Sucralose segment provides solutions for customers that meet consumer demand for healthier and tastier food and drink.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.