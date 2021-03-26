Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.21

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.21 and last traded at $31.17, with a volume of 36619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.62.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TMHC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.69 and a 200-day moving average of $26.31.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $473,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 209,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,272. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,758 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,389.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,303 shares of company stock worth $2,964,645. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at about $725,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 15.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 310,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,627,000 after acquiring an additional 40,977 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 22,817 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.