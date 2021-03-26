Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Hits New 12-Month High at $31.21

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.21 and last traded at $31.17, with a volume of 36619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.62.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TMHC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Taylor Morrison Home presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.
The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.69 and a 200-day moving average of $26.31.
In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $473,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 209,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,203,272. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,758 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,389.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,303 shares of company stock worth $2,964,645. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter valued at about $725,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 15.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 310,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,627,000 after acquiring an additional 40,977 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 22,817 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC)
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
Featured Article: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?
Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.