TD Securities Boosts Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Price Target to $23.00

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at TD Securities from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 67.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SISXF. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Savaria from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Savaria in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Savaria from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of SISXF traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.76. 4,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126. Savaria has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $15.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day moving average of $11.87.

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

