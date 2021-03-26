TD Securities Downgrades BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) to Buy

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) was downgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DOOO. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on BRP from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on BRP from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.10.

Shares of BRP stock traded up $3.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,556. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.02 and a beta of 3.04. BRP has a 1-year low of $13.17 and a 1-year high of $84.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.10.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. BRP had a negative return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 3.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BRP will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BRP in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in BRP in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in BRP in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in BRP in the 4th quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in BRP by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

