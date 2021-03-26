TD Securities Raises Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target to $68.00

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its price objective boosted by analysts at TD Securities from $59.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the cable giant’s stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 24.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.28.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,006,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,981,336. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.10 and its 200-day moving average is $49.55. The company has a market cap of $251.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast has a 52 week low of $32.05 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 391,492,214 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $16,552,290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,792,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,166,060 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,748,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,635,296 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 199,519,367 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,499,933,000 after acquiring an additional 98,570,377 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 159,780,593 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,493,274,000 after purchasing an additional 25,775,072 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 150,105,437 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,315,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,315 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

