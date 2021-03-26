TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Holdings Trimmed by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,734,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 472,046 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.83% of TE Connectivity worth $331,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 527.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.93.

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $18,606,398.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,069,688.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $8,974,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,996,727.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 263,445 shares of company stock valued at $34,109,286 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $125.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.40. The firm has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $57.53 and a fifty-two week high of $136.01.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

