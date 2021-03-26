TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) Market Cap Hits $119,421.09

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded up 19.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 26th. TEAM (TokenStars) has a market capitalization of $119,421.09 and $1,533.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One TEAM (TokenStars) coin can currently be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00022467 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Coin Profile

TEAM (TokenStars) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 coins and its circulating supply is 12,248,313 coins. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenstars . TEAM (TokenStars)’s official website is tokenstars.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TeamUP is a PoS cryptocurrency. It was launched as a way to protect less technical and experienced users from investing in dead or scam coins. TeamUP uses the ICO funds gathered for trading and the proceeds are then distributed through higher and higher buy walls to keep the coin market value growing. “

TEAM (TokenStars) Coin Trading

