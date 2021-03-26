Technology Crossover Management VIII Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Technology Crossover Management VIII Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,426,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,470,000. Airbnb makes up approximately 8.3% of Technology Crossover Management VIII Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Technology Crossover Management VIII Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Airbnb at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $1,585,718,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $846,944,000. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $375,721,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $343,849,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $233,524,000.

Shares of ABNB stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.77. The stock had a trading volume of 86,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,325,654. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $219.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.87.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The firm had revenue of $859.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.79 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Airbnb from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.50.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

