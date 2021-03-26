Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. Makes New $59.81 Million Investment in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND)

Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. purchased a new position in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,560,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,810,000. Talend makes up 13.9% of Technology Crossover Management X Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. owned approximately 4.91% of Talend as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Talend by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Talend by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,052,000 after purchasing an additional 390,957 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Talend by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Talend by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 39,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Talend by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $198,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,218,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 23,810 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,730 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLND traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,943. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.91 and a beta of 0.84. Talend S.A. has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $65.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.87 million. Talend had a negative return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Talend S.A. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

TLND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Talend in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Talend in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Talend from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Talend from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.88.

Talend Profile

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

