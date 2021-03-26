Tecnoglass’ (TGLS) Buy Rating Reiterated at B. Riley

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at B. Riley in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $9.00. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.84% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Tecnoglass has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.88.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Tecnoglass stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.68 million, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. Tecnoglass has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.67.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 20.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Tecnoglass will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Tecnoglass by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 174,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 17,817 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Tecnoglass by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 15,807 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tecnoglass by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 36,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass in the 4th quarter worth approximately $561,000. 15.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.