Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $54.10

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$54.10 and traded as low as C$43.52. Tecsys shares last traded at C$44.18, with a volume of 20,044 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tecsys from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$70.00 target price on shares of Tecsys in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Laurentian lifted their target price on shares of Tecsys from C$47.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$639.06 million and a P/E ratio of 114.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$54.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$44.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Tecsys’s payout ratio is 63.31%.

About Tecsys (TSE:TCS)

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

