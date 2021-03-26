TELA Bio, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.39) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:TELA)

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of TELA Bio in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien forecasts that the company will earn ($1.39) per share for the year.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.03). TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 158.16% and a negative return on equity of 62.97%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

TELA stock opened at $12.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.08. TELA Bio has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $23.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.71. The company has a current ratio of 16.65, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

In related news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, purchased 13,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.68 per share, with a total value of $190,836.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $376,912 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 365,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 309,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 20,718 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 306,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 12,928 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 281,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 256,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 96,000 shares during the period. 67.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

