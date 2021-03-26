Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI) Short Interest Up 16,700.0% in March

Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 16,700.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 503,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TKOI traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 122,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,504. The company has a market cap of $6.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03. Telkonet has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.08.

Telkonet Company Profile

Telkonet, Inc provides EcoSmart platform of intelligent automation solutions in support of the Internet of Things in the United States. Its EcoSmart platform provides savings, management reporting, analytics, and virtual engineering of a customer's portfolio and/or property's room-by-room energy consumption.

