Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI) Short Interest Up 16,700.0% in March

Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 16,700.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 503,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:TKOI traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 122,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,504. The company has a market cap of $6.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03. Telkonet has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.08.
Telkonet Company Profile
Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Telkonet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telkonet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.