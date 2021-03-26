Tellor (TRB) Market Capitalization Tops $77.19 Million

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded up 28.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. During the last seven days, Tellor has traded 21% higher against the US dollar. One Tellor coin can now be purchased for $62.37 or 0.00112911 BTC on major exchanges. Tellor has a market capitalization of $77.19 million and $84.88 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00022403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00049331 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.86 or 0.00642382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00065005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00023617 BTC.

Tellor Profile

Tellor is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,317,658 coins and its circulating supply is 1,237,505 coins. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io . Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

