Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) PT Raised to $47.00 at Wedbush

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Wedbush from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 52.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TLS. DA Davidson began coverage on Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on Telos from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Telos in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Telos from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Telos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Shares of TLS stock opened at $30.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.95. Telos has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $41.84.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter valued at about $412,000.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

