Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Sees Large Volume Increase

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,943,969 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 16,072,434 shares.The stock last traded at $19.96 and had previously closed at $20.36.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.47, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.83 and its 200 day moving average is $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 319,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 31,260 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 25.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 693,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after acquiring an additional 141,961 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 42.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 773,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,430,000 after purchasing an additional 72,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 26.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,534,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,660,000 after purchasing an additional 318,200 shares in the last quarter.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the provision of online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded by Jia Xin Peng on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

