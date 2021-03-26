Terracoin (TRC) Price Reaches $0.0148

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0148 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Terracoin has traded up 16.5% against the dollar. Terracoin has a total market cap of $339,943.19 and $29.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,714.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $506.48 or 0.00925669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.68 or 0.00370434 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00060684 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001313 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000261 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000029 BTC.

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

