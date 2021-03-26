TerraUSD (UST) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $67.63 Million

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. During the last seven days, TerraUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TerraUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001861 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraUSD has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and approximately $67.63 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TerraUSD alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005524 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004616 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00015026 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000152 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000151 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000253 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000013 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 56.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000021 BTC.

TerraUSD Coin Profile

UST is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 1,464,678,006 coins. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.