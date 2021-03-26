Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Stock Price Down 9.4%

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) shares dropped 9.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $72.09 and last traded at $74.85. Approximately 41,160 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 505,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.63.

TCBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Texas Capital Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.45.

The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14. The firm had revenue of $265.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.40 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa acquired 10,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $249,405.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,405.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 77.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 20,755 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,196,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,170,000 after acquiring an additional 542,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $3,640,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

