Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,609 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.10% of Textron worth $10,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Textron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $170,775.00. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TXT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.91.

TXT stock opened at $54.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.96. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $57.04.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

