Thayer Ventures Acquisition (NASDAQ:TVAC) Shares Up 0.2%

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.97 and last traded at $9.97. 7,678 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 76,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:TVAC)

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Valencia, California.

