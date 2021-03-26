The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4,428.91

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,428.91 ($57.86) and traded as low as GBX 4,354 ($56.89). The Berkeley Group shares last traded at GBX 4,480 ($58.53), with a volume of 293,047 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKG. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,055 ($79.11) target price on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,475 ($71.53) to GBX 5,240 ($68.46) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 5,027.70 ($65.69).

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,332.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,428.91. The firm has a market cap of £5.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a GBX 9.13 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The Berkeley Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.71%.

In other The Berkeley Group news, insider Sean Ellis sold 6,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,317 ($56.40), for a total value of £299,038.59 ($390,695.83). Also, insider Robert C. G. Perrins sold 228,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,743 ($61.97), for a total value of £10,847,952.45 ($14,172,919.32).

The Berkeley Group Company Profile (LON:BKG)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.