The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Holdings Decreased by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,525 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $4,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Boeing by 24.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,365 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 9.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. United Bank grew its holdings in The Boeing by 2.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 4,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 32.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in The Boeing by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,493 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $249.40. 242,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,743,494. The business’s 50-day moving average is $228.11 and its 200-day moving average is $199.67. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.89 and a twelve month high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on The Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price target on The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

