The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Trading 7.1% Higher

Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) were up 7.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1,159.87 and last traded at $1,154.00. Approximately 1,775 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 107,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,077.36.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Guggenheim increased their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,400.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The Boston Beer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,045.46.

The stock has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.57 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,097.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $981.66.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $460.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.95 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

In other The Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 262 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $991.14, for a total value of $259,678.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total value of $2,720,755.11. 29.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in The Boston Beer by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the third quarter valued at $88,000. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

