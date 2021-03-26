The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $333.33 Million

Brokerages predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) will report sales of $333.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The Children’s Place’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $339.80 million and the lowest is $330.00 million. The Children’s Place posted sales of $255.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, June 10th.

On average, analysts expect that The Children’s Place will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Children’s Place.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.64 million. The Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLCE. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded The Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on The Children’s Place from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America upgraded The Children’s Place from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.27.

NASDAQ PLCE opened at $73.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 2.27. The Children’s Place has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $85.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Children’s Place by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,751,000 after purchasing an additional 168,849 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in The Children’s Place by 13.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 621,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,616,000 after purchasing an additional 75,121 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place in the fourth quarter worth $589,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Children’s Place by 76.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 349,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 152,030 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in The Children’s Place in the third quarter worth $9,468,000.

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

