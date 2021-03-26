The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,395 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.54% of The First Bancorp worth $4,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The First Bancorp by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 778,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,764,000 after buying an additional 41,112 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The First Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 73,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,218,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of The First Bancorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp acquired a new stake in The First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FNLC opened at $28.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.66. The First Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.60.

The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.17 million for the quarter. The First Bancorp had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 12.43%.

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.

