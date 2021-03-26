The Graph (GRT) Price Tops $1.56

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One The Graph token can currently be bought for approximately $1.56 or 0.00002823 BTC on exchanges. The Graph has a market cap of $1.94 billion and $199.35 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, The Graph has traded down 8.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00022878 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00049617 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $356.26 or 0.00645114 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00065084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00023370 BTC.

The Graph Token Profile

The Graph is a token. Its launch date was December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,666,867 tokens. The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

Buying and Selling The Graph

