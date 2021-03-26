The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.77-1.97 for the period. The Macerich also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.77-1.97 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Macerich from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Securities upped their target price on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Macerich from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The Macerich from a neutral rating to a sell rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $10.32.

MAC opened at $12.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.65. The Macerich has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.87 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.72). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Macerich will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. The Macerich’s payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

In other The Macerich news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $497,400,021.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

