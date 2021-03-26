The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.77-1.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.14. The Macerich also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.77-1.97 EPS.

MAC opened at $12.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.87 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.65. The Macerich has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.72). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. As a group, analysts expect that The Macerich will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. The Macerich’s payout ratio is currently 16.95%.

MAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of The Macerich from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Macerich from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of The Macerich from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $10.32.

In other The Macerich news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $497,400,021.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

