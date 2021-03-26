The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 1,400.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,635 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.87% of Malibu Boats worth $11,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 8,587 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth $1,034,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth $341,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 609,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,046,000 after acquiring an additional 37,302 shares during the period. Finally, Aperture Investors LLC lifted its stake in Malibu Boats by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 227,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,228,000 after acquiring an additional 13,137 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on MBUU shares. Truist raised their price target on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

NASDAQ MBUU opened at $79.45 on Friday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $93.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.41 and a 200 day moving average of $64.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $195.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Malibu Boats’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Malibu Boats news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 17,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $1,335,777.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 27,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $2,110,933.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,209,415 over the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Malibu Boats Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

