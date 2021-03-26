The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $10.28 Million Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 631,284 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 14,525 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.16% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $10,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COG. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 20.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 16,495 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 8.2% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,127 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.9% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 305,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,508,624 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $60,909,000 after buying an additional 43,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 6.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,309 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $686,570.00. Also, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $368,600.00. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Johnson Rice reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.06.

COG stock opened at $18.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $22.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.99.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $456.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.37 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

